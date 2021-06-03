Safety Ignored at a Delhi COVID Facility: Doctors at Risk Speak Up

Our COVID-19 warriors – doctors and healthcare workers – risk their lives daily to treat patients infected with the coronavirus. None of us would have the courage to enter COVID-19 hospitals, where the virus load is several times higher, that too without proper PPE kits, N-95 masks, and other safety measures and devices.

With doctors voluntarily taking such huge risks, the least our governments can do is to provide proper safety wearables to all healthcare workers.

The Quint spoke to five doctors who worked at a temporary COVID-19 facility at Delhi's Ram Leela ground. It is under the administration of Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital, run by the Delhi government. These doctors raised serious concerns about the working conditions at the facility, starting from "shortage of sanitisers and N-95 masks, to torn PPE kits, and lack of soaps in the washrooms".

The doctors raised these issues with the administration and even wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, but in vain, it seems.