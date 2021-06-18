India’s Doctors Fight Mobocracy, Trust Deficit & COVID-19

The photographs of two such manhandled doctors—Dr. Seuj Kumar Senapati of Udali Care Center, Hojai, Assam after a COVID-19 patient succumbed to pneumonia and Dr. Deepak in Tarikere, Karnataka where a young child Bhuvan succumbed to dengue—are being widely shared on social media.

This plummeting of trust in doctors - at the root of the violence - is a global phenomenon. Social scientists believe a higher level of education, the spread of the internet, and the failure of institutions themselves are probable reasons. According to a 2014 study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, trust in doctors declined from 73 percent in 1966 to 34 percent in the United States of America.

The initial findings of an ongoing study conducted by IMA has revealed that 75 percent of doctors have faced at least some form of violence. Still, violence on doctors remains an under-reported phenomenon, with many doctors falling prey to frenzied witch-hunts.