COVID-19: Doctors’ Body Writes to Shah Over Incidents of Assault

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) have written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over multiple incidents of assault on doctors amid rising cases of COVID-19 citing the need of the Central Protection Act for medicos.

In the backdrop of rising incidents of attacks on medicos, the health ministry had last year proposed a central law to check assaults on doctors and other medical professionals. But the much-sought central legislation could not be brought with the home ministry opposing it that there cannot be a separate law to protect members of a particular profession.

“The medical fraternity stands together in the national response against COVID-19. Doctors and other healthcare professionals all over the country are putting in their best efforts in this fight. However, some unfortunate incidents of violence against frontline warriors are being regularly reported from various parts of the country even in these testing times,” the FORDA said in its letter.