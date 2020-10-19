Unpaid for Months, Unable to Pay Rent: RBIPMT Doctors Go on Strike

We, the resident doctors of Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis in Delhi, are on strike from 14 October over the non-payment of salaries since the last four months. Despite approaching various authorities for the last several weeks, from the hospital administration to the Municipal Corporation Of Delhi, state government, and Lieutenant Governor, our salaries haven’t been disbursed.

The decision to strike was a last resort as no one is willing to address our concerns.