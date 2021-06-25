TN To Be First State To Have COVID Data System: FM Thiaga Rajan

Assuring that the DMK would take steps to reduce prices of petrol and diesel, Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said the DMK gave its poll promises on the issue without knowing the actual fiscal status of the state.

In a recent Assembly session, Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami asked when the government was going to implement the poll promise.

The finance minister said, “We have not been able to do so because the financial situation of the state is much worse than we expected. Also, we didn’t expect the second wave of the pandemic. We have already spent almost Rs 20,000 crore to handle the crisis. Adding to this, the Union government in February cut down the revenue to the states.”



“We have prioritised giving Rs 4,000 for every family in the lower income groups,” he aded.

Thiaga Rajan alleged that the previous AIADMK regime had not tabled five performance reports by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on the state government that led to this obscurity. He mentioned that the CAG reports that were last sent were pertaining to the year 2017-2018.