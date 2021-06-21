TN Economic Advisory Council to Have Rajan, Duflo, Drèze & Others

Tamil Nadu announced its new Economic Advisory Council on Monday when the first session of the 16th legislative Assembly was held.

In his customary speech, Governor Banwarilal Purohit said that the Economic Advisory Council would constitute former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, Nobel Laureate Esther Duflo, former Chief Economic Adviser to Union government Arvind Subramanian, development economist Jean Drèze and former Union Finance Secretary S Narayan.