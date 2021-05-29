‘Criminal Negligence’: Kapil Sibal on Govt’s COVID Mismanagement

The second wave of COVID-19 has caught India off guard, exposing its crippled healthcare infrastructure. The county is currently reporting 50 percent of new infections worldwide and had breached the 3,00,000 mark of deaths on 24 May.

While experts have pointed towards the need for increased production and procurement of vaccines, states are left to fend for themselves to procure these vaccines directly from the manufacturers and global markets. States, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, have even floated global tenders.