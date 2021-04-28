India at 2 L COVID Deaths Now, But Crematoriums Tell Another Story

India on Wednesday, 28 April, reached the grim landmark of a total of 2 lakh official COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic. However, a look at the situation at crematoriums across the country signals that this figure may have been reached a lot earlier.

Amid a raging second wave, India has been battling a severe shortage of medical oxygen, ICU and hospital beds since the start of April 2021 when cases started spiking across the country, first in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, where a new mutant variant of the virus was discovered.