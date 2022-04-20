Sri Lankan Kids Stare at a Bleak Future as Schools Shut Over Lack of Supplies

Sri Lanka is currently going through its worst economic crisis, unseen since its independence from the United Kingdom in 1948. A combination of problems led to this situation: multiple foreign loans from countries such as China, years of government borrowing, tax cuts, and COVID-19.

The financial crisis in Sri Lanka is set to impact almost 4.5 million students in the country. After almost two years of schools being shut due to the pandemic, they were reopened in January, only to be shut again in March.