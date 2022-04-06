India Has Sent 76,000 Tonnes of Fuel to Sri Lanka in Last 24 hours

India has sent one consignment each of 36,000 MT petrol and 40,000 MT diesel to Sri Lanka in the last 24 hours, the High Commission of India in Colombo informed on Wednesday, 6 April.

"The total supply of various types of fuel under Indian assistance now stands at more than 270,000 MT," the High Commission of India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, said.

Last week, on Saturday, India had supplied 40,000 tonnes of diesel under a $1 billion credit line given to Sri Lanka.

The island nation is struggling with an ongoing financial crisis that has impacted the supply of basic goods such as food, medicine, and fuel.

(This story will be updated.)