Twitterati Ask Elon Musk To Buy Sri Lanka Instead of Twitter for $43 Bn

As Sri Lanka reels from an economic crisis with a debt of about $45 billion, and Elon Musk sets forth an offer to buy micro-blogging platform Twitter for around $43 billion, Twitterati have furthered the demand for an obvious and more beneficial deal between the two parties.

They've asked Musk to buy the country of Sri Lanka instead of Twitter.

"Elon Musk's Twitter bid – $43 billion. Sri Lanka's debt – $45 billion. He can buy it and call himself Ceylon Musk," Snapdeal CEO Kunal Bahl has suggested in a tweet, alluding to the old name of Sri Lanka.