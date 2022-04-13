India Supplies 11,000 MT of Rice to Sri Lanka Ahead of National New Year
The assistance comes in the wake of India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar's visit to Sri Lanka in March.
Awaiting to usher the National New Year, crisis-ridden Sri Lanka on Tuesday, 12 April, welcomed a consignment of 11,000 MT of rice received under the concessional Indian Credit Facility of $1 billion.
Having delivered 5,000 MT over the last few days, Tuesday's consignment is a part of a total of 40,000 MT to be imported by the State Trading Corporation from India under the Credit Facility Agreement, which was signed between the Government of Sri Lanka and the State Bank of India on 17 March 2022.
"The supply is a part of the multi-pronged support extended from India to Sri Lanka in the last few months, which includes timely supply of fuel, other forms of economic and forex support etc," the Indian High Commission in Colombo stated, adding that the delivery of rice was done less than a month after signing the agreement.
Expeditious Supply Part of India's Support for Sri Lanka
"The expeditious supply, before the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, is in line with the understandings reached regarding India's support for Sri Lanka's energy and food security," the Indian High Commission in Colombo said.
The assistance comes in the wake of India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar's visit to Sri Lanka in March.
Sri Lanka is facing an acute food crisis due to economic calamity and agricultural "blunder" after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in May 2021 banned using all chemical fertiliser while halting the import as well. The hurried ban sans plan for a proper alternative angered farmers with thousands going on to streets until the decision was reversed in November 2021.
Rajapaksa's decision to ban inorganic fertiliser on health and environment reasons plunged the country's agriculture into a disaster with a 40 percent drop in crops production, especially rice. The move also denied harvesting of paddy for farmers, which is also connected to the tradition of the national new year.
Nearly two million farmers who cultivate around 7,00,000 hectares of paddy during Maha Season falls during the "north-east monsoon" from September to March have been affected.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.