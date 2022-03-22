Explained: Sri Lanka's Foreign Currency Crisis & How It Is Ruining the Economy

Sri Lanka is going through an economic meltdown of a scale unseen since the country's financial crisis of 1948, right after it secured independence from the British Empire.

The government, on Tuesday, 22 March, ordered its troops to prevent violence from breaking out at petrol stations as spontaneous protests erupted among motorists lined up for fuel.

In a shocking incident over the weekend, the police stated that two men had collapsed and died while waiting in separate queues to buy fuel.