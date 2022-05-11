From Umar Khalid to Disha Ravi: Sedition Cases in India Over the Last Few Years

Observing that the central government agrees with the prima facie opinion of the court that the rigours of the sedition law (under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code) are not in accordance with the current social milieu, the Supreme Court on Wednesday, 11 May, urged the central and state governments to refrain from registering any FIR invoking Section 124A.

As per data from the Home Ministry, 326 cases were lodged under the charge of sedition between 2014 and 2019, out of which the highest number of cases (54) were registered in Assam.