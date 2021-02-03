FIR Against Sharjeel Usmani Over Speech at Elgar Parishad 2021
BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis had also written a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray demanding action against Usmani.
An FIR has been filed against Sharjeel Usmani under Section 153 (A) of the Indian Penal Code, at the Swargate Police Station in Pune, for his speech at 2021’s edition of Elgar Parishad. Section 153 (A) deals with promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.
According to ANI, the complainant, Pradip Gawade, has said:
“We’ve requested the police to also lodge a case against him u/s 124-A, IPC as he clearly stated he didn’t believe in the Indian state, Parliament and judiciary. We also said a case should be lodged against the organisers of Elgar Parishad.”
OTHER DETAILS
BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis had also written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding action against Usmani. Elgar Parishad has been such a centre of disputes at Pune, two years ago as well, that Pune Police had barred the organisation of the event.
However, permission was granted, this time, to organise the event on 30 January, instead of 30 December.
WHAT IS USMANI ACCUSED OF?
While discussing recent attacks on democracy, Sharjeel is accused of having given the example of mob lynching and expressing regret over the changing mentality of the Hindu society. Sharjeel has also reportedly been accused of making objectionable statements pertaining to the Hindu society.
At the event, Sharjeel had said: “Today's Hindu society in India is rotten. What do these people who lynch and murder go home and do with themselves, what do they do with themselves once they get home?”
