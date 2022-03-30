Kashmiri Students Charged With Sedition for Cheering Pak in T20 WC Granted Bail
The students were charged for raising slogans in favour of Pakistan after the team beat India by 10 wickets.
The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday, 30 March, granted bail to three Kashmiri students who were arrested in Agra on 27 October for allegedly cheering for the Pakistani cricket team after it beat India during the T20 Cricket World Cup match held last year.
The students, Altaf Shaikh, Shaukat Ahmed Ghani, and Arshid Yusuf had been in jail since 28 October last year after being charged with sedition (Section 124A, Indian Penal Code) for raising slogans and writing posts on social media in favour of Pakistan after the team achieved a 10-wicket victory over India.
Advocate Madhuvan Dutt Chaturvedi, who represented the accused, said that he was satisfied with the bail order.
The bail order was passed by Justice Ajay Bhanot of the Allahabad High Court.
The FIR was initially registered under IPC Sections 153A (promoting enmity between groups) and 505 (creating or publishing content to promote enmity). Section 124A (sedition) of the IPC was included later.
On the day they were produced in court and remanded to custody, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that those who celebrate Pakistan's win will be booked for sedition.
Before their arrest, the three students were also suspended from the Raja Balwant Singh Management Technical Campus in Agra.
