Kashmiri Students Charged With Sedition for Cheering Pak in T20 WC Granted Bail

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday, 30 March, granted bail to three Kashmiri students who were arrested in Agra on 27 October for allegedly cheering for the Pakistani cricket team after it beat India during the T20 Cricket World Cup match held last year.

The students, Altaf Shaikh, Shaukat Ahmed Ghani, and Arshid Yusuf had been in jail since 28 October last year after being charged with sedition (Section 124A, Indian Penal Code) for raising slogans and writing posts on social media in favour of Pakistan after the team achieved a 10-wicket victory over India.

Advocate Madhuvan Dutt Chaturvedi, who represented the accused, said that he was satisfied with the bail order.