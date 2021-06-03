Supreme Court Quashes Sedition Case Against Journalist Vinod Dua

He was charged with grave offences under the IPC including sedition (section 124A), public nuisance (section 268), printing defamatory matter (section 501) and intent to cause public mischief (section 505).

Dua was also charged for offences under the Disaster Management Act, including those of spreading misinformation and false claims.

Dua in his petition before the Supreme Court submitted that the video in question critically analysed the failures of the Government of India concerning the declaration of a nationwide lockdown and how it was implemented.