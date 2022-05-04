Hanuman Chalisa Row: Mumbai Court Grants Bail to MP Navneet Rana, MLA Ravi Rana

Maharashtra MLA Ravi Rana and MP Navneet Kaur Rana, the couple who were arrested and booked for sedition over attempting to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra CM's house, were allowed to be released on bail by a Mumbai Sessions court on Wednesday, 4 May.

According to Bar & Bench, a bail will be granted upon furnishing a bail bond of Rs 50,000 each. The couple has also been ordreed to not engage with the media over the matter and not commit "similar offences" in future.