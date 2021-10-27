3 Kashmir Students in Agra Arrested for Posts 'In Favor of Pak' Post T20 Match

The three Kashmiri students who were suspended on Monday, 25 October, by an Agra college for allegedly posting stories on social media "in favor of Pakistan" after the country's 10-wicket win over India in the T20 World Cup, were on Tuesday, 27 October, arrested by the Uttar Pradesh (UP) police.

Inayat Altaf Shaikh, Showkat Ahmad Gani, and Arshad Yusuf were arrested at around 5 pm on Tuesday evening, Saurabh Singh, circle officer (Lohamandi) confirmed to The Quint.

They have been booked under the following sections: