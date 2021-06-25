Sedition Case: Kerala HC Grants Anticipatory Bail to Aisha Sultana

The Lakshadweep Police had filed an FIR against her on 8 June after a complaint by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lakshadweep President C Abdul Khader Haji alleged that she spread "false news about the spread of COVID-19" in the Union Territory during a TV debate.

Sultana had been asked to appear before the Kavaratti Police Station on 20 June which prompted the bail application.