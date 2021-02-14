Delhi Police Arrests Climate Activist Disha Ravi, Who is She?

While the police and the government smell propaganda behind Ravi’s involvement in the farmers protest, 21-year-old Ravi was reportedly inspired to join climate activism from seeing her grandparents who are farmers.

A student of Mount Carmel college, Ravi is one of co-founders of Fridays For Future (FFF), an offshoot of the climate movement kickstarted by Thunberg that mostly comprises of school children and young college students.

In an interview to Citizen Matters in 2019, she said, “The idea of not having office-bearers was so we keep the process transparent. Whoever is interested in working with a certain aspect pitches in.”

Last year the Delhi police cited UAPA to block the FFF website in India as they had launched an an online campaign to protest against the Ministry of Environment’s EIA draft that dilutes the green laws.

As a part of the protests, thousands of young volunteers, a lot of who are school-going children bombarded Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar with emails asking him to withdraw the draft. Later the Delhi police withdrew their notice.

Because of her active participation in climate activism that arises from her concerns about the visible climate crisis that India and other countries are going through currently, Ravi has been featured in a few international articles as well.

In a Vogue article on climate activists of colour, Ravi was quoted as saying, "The fact that you would choose to listen to a white person on the same issue rather than a person of colour, to me, is environmental racism."