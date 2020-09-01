SC’s 1 Rupee Sentence for Bhushan is Wrong Precedent: Sanjay Hegde

Noting the criticism of other legal experts, like retired Supreme Court judge Justice Madan Lokur, Hegde explains why the sentence imposed by the judges appears to be on shaky grounds when it comes to the law.

“The default sentence, there are already people questioning it in pure terms of law, because as far as sentencing goes in default, you can't sentence for more than 1/4th the maximum punishment,” he says, which is why “here where the maximum punishment is six months [under the Contempt of Courts Act 1971], this kind of three months thing doesn't wash.”

The sentence in case Bhushan fails to pay the symbolic fine also includes him being barred from practicing in the Supreme Court for three years, which is also a problem, according to Hegde. “In VC Mishra's case, the SC has said that you can't use [Article 142 of the Constitution, the SC’s power to do complete justice] to take away someone's licence to practice,” he notes, before adding “and this was on the footing that the Bar Council was the ultimate authority by statute.”

If something can’t be done by the court in general when it comes to punishment for contempt, how can it be imposed as a default sentence, he asks.

Coming back to the main Re 1 fine, Hegde says that this punishment, which can only be challenged in a review petition now, sends its own message. And,