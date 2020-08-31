Re 1 Fine for Prashant Bhushan a Victory or Vindication of Guilt?

The Supreme Court ordered lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan to pay a Re 1 fine as punishment for contempt of court by 15 September, failing to do which, he could be facing three months in jail along with a three-year ban from practising law.

At a press conference after the verdict, Bhushan announced that he proposed to submit to the order as he would to any another lawful punishment, and respectfully pay the fine. He also said that he never intended to offend the judiciary, but wanted to express his grief on a "deviation from its record".

While some hail it as a watershed moment for the freedom of speech, others believe that accepting the fine is an admission of guilt.

How should we view the quantum of punishment? What message does this finally send? Is it a victory for Bhushan or is it a vindication of his guilt?