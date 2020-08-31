‘Watershed Moment for Freedom of Speech’: Bhushan on Contempt Case
On Monday, the SC ordered Prashant Bhushan to pay a Re 1 fine as punishment for contempt of court by 15 September.
On Monday, 31 August, the Supreme Court ordered activist and lawyer Prashant Bhushan to pay a Re 1 fine as punishment for contempt of court by 15 September. If he fails to do so, the court held that he would have to undergo simple imprisonment of three months and would also be barred from practicing before the apex court for three years.
A Supreme Court bench of Justices Arun Mishra, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari had held the lawyer-activist guilty of criminal contempt on 14 August over two recent tweets, but had not decided the punishment for the same till Monday, when it announced the sentencing.
Speaking at a press conference later on Monday, Bhushan said that while he would accept the sentence imposed on him by the Supreme Court for contempt, he also reserved his right to seek a review of the conviction and sentencing.
He had a similar point to make in a statement issued by him later on as well. Here is the full text of the statement:
The Supreme Court of India has announced its verdict on the contempt case against me. It holds me guilty of contempt of court and has decided to impose a fine of Re 1, and failing that imprisonment of three months and debarring me from practicing for three years. I had already said in my first statement to the Court:
"I am here to cheerfully submit to any penalty that can lawfully be inflicted upon me for what the Court has determined to be an offence, and what appears to me to be the highest duty of a citizen."
Therefore, while I reserve the right to seek a review of the conviction and sentencing, by way of an appropriate legal remedy, I propose to submit myself to this order and will respectfully pay the fine, just as I would have submitted to any other lawful punishment.
I have had the greatest respect for the institution of the Supreme Court. I have always believed it to be the last bastion of hope, particularly for the weak and the oppressed who knock at its door for the protection of their rights, often against a powerful executive.
My tweets were not intended in any way to disrespect the Supreme Court or the judiciary as a whole, but were merely meant to express my anguish, at what I felt, was a deviation from its sterling past record. This issue was never about me versus the Hon’ble Judges, much less about me vs the Supreme Court.
When the Supreme Court of India wins, every Indian wins. Every Indian wants a strong and independent judiciary. Obviously if the courts get weakened, it weakens the republic and harms every citizen.
I am extremely grateful and humbled by the solidarity and support expressed by countless persons, ex-judges, lawyers, activists and fellow citizens who encouraged me to remain firm and true to my beliefs and conscience.
They strengthen my hope that this trial may draw the country's attention to the cause of freedom of speech and judicial accountability and reform. What is very heartening is that this case has become a watershed moment for freedom of speech and seems to have encouraged many people to stand up and speak out against the injustices in our society.
I would be failing in my duty if I do not thank my legal team, especially senior Advocates Dr Rajeev Dhawan and Shri Dushyant Dave. I am more confident now than ever before that truth shall prevail.
Long live democracy! Satyameva Jayate!
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.