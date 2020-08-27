Bhushan Case Highlights Need for Contempt Law Reform: Karuna Nundy

When asked why she thinks this power of contempt is arbitrary, she explains that there is no clear way in which to define it. She takes the example of allegations about the court’s allocation of cases to particular benches, including the infamous Judge Loya case.

While such allegations could be viewed as contemptuous, four sitting judges of the Supreme Court had made this very allegation in their unprecedented press conference back in January 2018, she points out.

She also raises the question of whether the defence of truth is available to a person when it comes to contempt. While the Contempt of Courts Act 1971 was amended in 2006 to include this, the Supreme Court isn’t bound by this law.

In the Bhushan case, Justice Arun Mishra even suggested that Bhushan’s affidavit arguing a defence of truth, was an “aggravation”, making it unclear whether such a defence is open to someone accused of contempt by the apex court.