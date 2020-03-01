TecQ: Deepfake Videos, New Moto Razr, Amazon vs Swiggy & More

Deepfake videos can be made by recording someone’s face and matching their facial movements with a famous personality.

To gain precision in copying facial movements and voice modulation it would involve high-end software and coding at the development level but surprisingly there is some free software available online that can help you create your own deepfake.

You can surf the internet and find plenty of deepfake video-making software for desktop PCs and phones. We downloaded Machine Tube which is a desktop-based application.

Here’s how you can make deepfake videos using free software online.