TecQ: Deepfake Videos, New Moto Razr, Amazon vs Swiggy & More
TecQ is our weekly round-up of the technology stories.
Here’s How You Can Make Deepfake Videos Using Free Software
Deepfake videos can be made by recording someone’s face and matching their facial movements with a famous personality.
To gain precision in copying facial movements and voice modulation it would involve high-end software and coding at the development level but surprisingly there is some free software available online that can help you create your own deepfake.
You can surf the internet and find plenty of deepfake video-making software for desktop PCs and phones. We downloaded Machine Tube which is a desktop-based application.
Here’s how you can make deepfake videos using free software online.
After MWC, Facebook Cancels F8 Conference Over Coronavirus Fears
Social networking giant Facebook has officially cancelled this year’s F8 developer conference in the US, amid coronavirus concern. The event keynote is hosted by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, where we get to hear about upcoming Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram features from the company.
“Given the growing concerns around COVID-19, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel the in-person component of F8 2020,” as mentioned by Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, Facebook's director of developer platforms in this blog post.
Read the full story here.
New Moto Razr First Impressions: Folds Fine But Lacks the Power
It was back in 2004 that Motorola had launched the Moto Razr which brought forth an era of clamshell phone technology. The design was loved by many and now the company is looking to offer the same form factor in a modern avatar.
The Moto Razr will be launched in India soon and is expected to launched at Rs 1 lakh which comes in direct competition with the Samsung Z Flip which has been launched at Rs 1.09 lakh.
We got our hands on the new Moto Razr and here’s our first impressions of the foldable device.
Amazon to Soon Rival Swiggy & Zomato With Food Delivery in India
Amazon’s entry into the Indian food delivery market is reportedly just a few weeks away, and it plans to club the service with its Prime Now package, which is part of the annual/monthly Prime membership. This has been mentioned by sources quoted in the ET Tech report on Thursday.
The US-based retail giant was expected to launch its service in September last year, but due to some unknown reasons, it got delayed.
Read the full story here.
New Wi-Fi Vulnerability Exposes Billions of Devices to Hackers
Security researchers have found a new vulnerability in Wi-Fi chips made by Broadcom and Cypress that reside inside mobile phones, tablet, and laptops as pointed out in this media report.
This new security new, discovered by researchers at ESET says that billions of devices are now in danger of getting hacked, since the phone’s secure Wi-Fi setting has been decrypted, allowing anyone to access your device through the decrypted network and steal data if needed.
Read the full story here.
