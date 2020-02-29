New Moto Razr First Impressions: Folds Fine But Lacks the Power
It was back in 2004 that Motorola had launched the Moto Razr which brought forth an era of clamshell phone technology. The design was loved by many and now the company is looking to offer the same form factor in a modern avatar.
The Moto Razr will be launched in India soon and is expected to launched at Rs 1 lakh which comes in direct competition with the Samsung Z Flip which has been launched at Rs 1.09 lakh.
We got our hands on the new Moto Razr and here’s our first impressions of the foldable device.
The Moto Razr sports mid-range specifications like a Snapdragon 710 processor and 6GB of RAM. Most of the engineering prowess has been put into making the 6.2-inch P-OLED display foldable which is covered by a plastic coating.
There is an additional 2.7-inch display on the outside which shows you quick notifications and also can be used to toggle music.
It comes with 128GB of internal storage and you cannot expand it. It doesn’t come with a physical SIM tray which means you’ll get e-SIM options based on the operator you choose.
It comes with a 16-megapixel camera which can also be used as a selfie camera where the phone is folded. As an addition, it also comes with a 5-megapixel shooter on the front.
The Moto Razr comes with a 2,510mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The battery capacity is a bit underwhelming especially for a phone that comes with a 6.2-inch display.
It is not water-resistant and will have to be handled with care. The Moto Razr seems like a good offering but a price tag of over a lakh seems too steep for a phone with a very basic spec sheet.
Since nostalgia and a swanky design seem to be the top-selling points of the phone we have to wait and see whether people are willing to invest in something like this.