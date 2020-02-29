New Moto Razr First Impressions: Folds Fine But Lacks the Power

It comes with a 16-megapixel camera which can also be used as a selfie camera where the phone is folded. As an addition, it also comes with a 5-megapixel shooter on the front.

The Moto Razr comes with a 2,510mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The battery capacity is a bit underwhelming especially for a phone that comes with a 6.2-inch display.

It is not water-resistant and will have to be handled with care. The Moto Razr seems like a good offering but a price tag of over a lakh seems too steep for a phone with a very basic spec sheet.

Since nostalgia and a swanky design seem to be the top-selling points of the phone we have to wait and see whether people are willing to invest in something like this.