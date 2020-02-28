New Wi-Fi Vulnerability Exposes Billions of Devices to Hackers

Security researchers have found a new vulnerability in Wi-Fi chips made by Broadcom and Cypress that reside inside mobile phones, tablet and laptops as pointed out in this media report.

This new security new, discovered by researchers at ESET says that billions of devices are now in danger of getting hacked, since the phone’s secure Wi-Fi setting has been decrypted, allowing anyone to access your device through the decrypted network and steal data if needed.

The report says bug called CVE-2019-15126 has been observed using an all-zero encryption key, which is also present in Wi-Fi routers made by Asus and Huawei. All in all, this bug puts host of devices in danger, including smart speakers as well as Kindle readers.