After MWC, Facebook Cancels F8 Conference Over Coronavirus Fears

Social networking giant Facebook has officially cancelled this year’s F8 developer conference in the US, amid coronavirus concern. The event keynote is hosted by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, where we get to hear about upcoming Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram features from the company.

“Given the growing concerns around COVID-19, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel the in-person component of F8 2020,” as mentioned by Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, Facebook's director of developer platforms in this blog post.

Facebook F8 is the latest major technology event to be cancelled this year because of coronavirus concerns, which has affected thousands of people across the globe, putting travel plans to a halt in various countries.