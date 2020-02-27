Amazon’s Food Delivery Service to Launch in India Next Month

Amazon’s entry into the Indian food delivery market is reportedly just a few weeks away, and it plans to club the service with its Prime Now package, which is part of the annual/monthly Prime membership. This has been mentioned by sources quoted in the ET Tech report on Thursday.

The US-based retail giant was expected to launch its service in September last year, but due to some unknown reasons it got delayed.

With this entry, Amazon will be fighting head-on with established giants like Swiggy and Zomato but UberEats will no longer be part of this wagon, as the US-based company sold off its food delivery stake to Zomato few weeks back.