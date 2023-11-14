WhatsApp Rolls Out New Voice Chat Feature For Larger Groups; Details Here

WhatsApp is rolling out a new voice chat feature to make it easy to interact with large groups hence making large group voice calls more seamless. The feature was previously spotted in beta, but WhatsApp has now made it official.
The new WhatsApp voice chat feature for larger groups offers a distinct experience from the existing group voice call option for up to 32 participants. Participants will now receive push notifications unlike automatic ringing and an in-chat bubble that will allow them to tap and join the voice chat.
During a voice chat, call controls will be conveniently located at the top of the chat window, ensuring participants can simultaneously send text messages without obstruction.
WhatsApp voice chats are end-to-end encrypted similar to private WhatsApp messages. This new WhatsApp feature is set to roll out on both iOS and Android platforms in the coming weeks. Initially, the rollout will focus on larger group chats ranging from 33 to 128 participants, where priority will be given to these groups for voice chat access. Smaller groups, with less than 33 participants can continue using WhatsApp’s existing group voice calls feature. WhatsApp has made these voice chats exclusively for groups with 33 to 128 members and is currently available only on the user’s primary device. Group members not actively participating in the voice chat can still view the profiles of those involved from the chat header and the Calls tab. WhatsApp voice chats automatically conclude when all participants leave, or if no one joins the initial or final member within 60 minutes.
