ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

WhatsApp Rolls Out New Voice Chat Feature For Larger Groups; Details Here

Check the new WhatsApp feature released by the app which will enable members to have voice chat without any problem

Shivangani Singh
Published
Tech News
2 min read
WhatsApp Rolls Out New Voice Chat Feature For Larger Groups; Details Here
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

WhatsApp is rolling out a new voice chat feature to make it easy to interact with large groups hence making large group voice calls more seamless. The feature was previously spotted in beta, but WhatsApp has now made it official.

The new WhatsApp voice chat feature for larger groups offers a distinct experience from the existing group voice call option for up to 32 participants. Participants will now receive push notifications unlike automatic ringing and an in-chat bubble that will allow them to tap and join the voice chat.

Also Read

WhatsApp Rolls Out a New Feature To Pin Community Group Chats; Details Here

WhatsApp Rolls Out a New Feature To Pin Community Group Chats; Details Here
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

During a voice chat, call controls will be conveniently located at the top of the chat window, ensuring participants can simultaneously send text messages without obstruction.

WhatsApp voice chats are end-to-end encrypted similar to private WhatsApp messages. This new WhatsApp feature is set to roll out on both iOS and Android platforms in the coming weeks. Initially, the rollout will focus on larger group chats ranging from 33 to 128 participants, where priority will be given to these groups for voice chat access. Smaller groups, with less than 33 participants can continue using WhatsApp’s existing group voice calls feature. WhatsApp has made these voice chats exclusively for groups with 33 to 128 members and is currently available only on the user’s primary device. Group members not actively participating in the voice chat can still view the profiles of those involved from the chat header and the Calls tab. WhatsApp voice chats automatically conclude when all participants leave, or if no one joins the initial or final member within 60 minutes.

Also Read

WhatsApp To Roll Out 'Channel Polls' Feature Soon for Admins: Check Details Here

WhatsApp To Roll Out 'Channel Polls' Feature Soon for Admins: Check Details Here

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

Topics:  WhatsApp   New WhatsApp Feature 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×