WhatsApp Rolls Out New Voice Chat Feature For Larger Groups; Details Here

During a voice chat, call controls will be conveniently located at the top of the chat window, ensuring participants can simultaneously send text messages without obstruction.

WhatsApp voice chats are end-to-end encrypted similar to private WhatsApp messages. This new WhatsApp feature is set to roll out on both iOS and Android platforms in the coming weeks. Initially, the rollout will focus on larger group chats ranging from 33 to 128 participants, where priority will be given to these groups for voice chat access. Smaller groups, with less than 33 participants can continue using WhatsApp’s existing group voice calls feature. WhatsApp has made these voice chats exclusively for groups with 33 to 128 members and is currently available only on the user’s primary device. Group members not actively participating in the voice chat can still view the profiles of those involved from the chat header and the Calls tab. WhatsApp voice chats automatically conclude when all participants leave, or if no one joins the initial or final member within 60 minutes.