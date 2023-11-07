WhatsApp To Introduce Email Verification Feature For Login

The new feature will be available within a new section – ‘Email Address’ – in account settings. Once the email address is added and is verified, people will be able to log into the instant messaging service from their email address. However, WhatsApp is not doing away with the primary login method, involving a 6-digit code being sent to the registered mobile number. The email feature is primarily meant for when an individual does not have access to their phone number or are facing difficulties in receiving text messages. In addition, the latter facility will be optional so it is up to a person whether to enable it or not. For now, it is available only to beta testers, and to those who install the latest update of WhatsApp beta for iOSs.

When you enable two-step verification, you can enter your email address. This helps to safeguard your account by allowing WhatsApp to email you a reset link in case you forget your PIN, and email you a verification code when you register your account.