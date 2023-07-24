WhatsApp Beta Rolls Out a Feature To Initiate a Group Call With Up to 15 People

The meta owned messaging and calling platform WhatsApp is rolling a new feature called "Initiate a Group Call With Up to 15 People." The WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.15.1.70 is currently compatible to this new feature and some beta testers may also be able to get benefit of this feature by updating the application to the latest version.

Currently, the WhatsApp Groups calls support up to 32 participants but the group calling is applicable to only 7 contacts at once. The new WhatsApp group call feature allows 15 people to join the WhatsApp group call together.

After installing the most recent WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.15.1.70 update from the TestFlight app, certain beta testers are now able to access the new group call feature.