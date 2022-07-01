WhatsApp Extends Time Limit To Delete Messages: Latest Details on the New Update
WhatsApp increases the time limit to delete messages, new feature will be rolled out for more beta users soon.
The extremely popular online messaging platform, WhatsApp is working on several features that will help to enhance user experience. As per the latest reports, the Meta-owned messaging app is planning to update the time limit to delete messages for everyone. It is to be noted that the update will be officially released for some beta users, as per the report from WABetaInfo. WABetaInfo is the website that tracks the latest updates on WhatsApp. It helps the users to know about the latest changes.
The users of WhatsApp should stay informed about the latest updates on the messaging platform. Since the Meta-owned messaging app is trying to work on several features, it becomes difficult to understand the updates. WABetaInfo helps to understand the brand new updates and features that are rolled out by WhatsApp for the users.
Right now, WhatsApp is working on updating the time limit to delete messages on the app. Previously, the time limit to delete messages for everyone on the Meta-owned messaging app was one hour, eight minutes and 16 seconds.
WhatsApp New Time Limit To Delete Messages for Everyone: Latest Updates
Now, there is a new update that has increased the time limit to delete messages on WhatsApp. As per the latest update, the new limit to delete messages is 2 days and 12 hours.
WABetaInfo has shared a screenshot of the new feature so that it is easier for the users to understand. To know more about the WhatsApp delete messages feature, one can visit the website - wabetainfo.com.
While this feature has been rolled out for only a few beta users, for now, it is going to be rolled out for some more beta users in the coming weeks.
These are the latest updates on the delete messages for everyone feature on WhatsApp.
It is to be noted that the messaging app is also working to allow a group admin to delete any messages in the group. The feature is expected to be available in the future update of the messaging app.
However, users should know that WhatsApp has not announced any official date to roll out this feature yet. More details will be available on this in the coming weeks so the users should stay alert.
WhatsApp has launched a lot of features and updates recently that have contributed to its popularity among its users.
