WhatsApp Extends Time Limit To Delete Messages: Latest Details on the New Update

The extremely popular online messaging platform, WhatsApp is working on several features that will help to enhance user experience. As per the latest reports, the Meta-owned messaging app is planning to update the time limit to delete messages for everyone. It is to be noted that the update will be officially released for some beta users, as per the report from WABetaInfo. WABetaInfo is the website that tracks the latest updates on WhatsApp. It helps the users to know about the latest changes.

The users of WhatsApp should stay informed about the latest updates on the messaging platform. Since the Meta-owned messaging app is trying to work on several features, it becomes difficult to understand the updates. WABetaInfo helps to understand the brand new updates and features that are rolled out by WhatsApp for the users.