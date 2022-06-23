WhatsApp's Period Tracker Chatbot: How To Use It

Messaging app WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is leaving no stone unturned to keep its users hooked to the platform to enhance user engagement. WhatsApp is rolling out new updates almost every alternate day. This time, Whatsapp has focused on women by introducing a period tracker chatbot through which women can track their ovulation cycle, menstrual cycle (periods), and much more.

WhatsApp has introduced the period-tracking chatbot in collaboration with Sirona Hygiene private limited, which is a well-known name in India when it comes to feminine hygiene products including menstrual hygiene.