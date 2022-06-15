WhatsApp Data Transfer From Android Device to iPhone: Know How It Works

WhatsApp has introduced a new update which allows users to transfer their chat history, photos, videos, and voice messages from an Android device to an iOS device. This can be done via Apple's Move to iOS app. Before this update, users had the option to only transfer chats from an iPhone to an Android device. However, it is important to note that the new update has been rolled out in beta form and will take a week to reach all users.

Users should also know that the WhatsApp transfer process only works in the case of new or factory reset iPhones. One should ensure that their device is running on Android 5 or up, and that their iPhone has iOS 15.5.