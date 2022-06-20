WhatsApp Privacy Update: Hide Profile Picture, Other Details From Some Contacts

Meta-owned WhatsApp has launched some new privacy updates for its users. "To further protect your privacy online, we’re rolling out new options to your privacy control settings," Tweeted WhatsApp.

The new feature allows you to hide your personal details like profile photo, last seen status and about from specific contacts. "Now you can select who from your contact list can see your Profile Photo, About, Last Seen and status," WhatsApp added.

These updates have been in news for some time now. Earlier this year, WhatsApp rolled out the same update for beta users.