Meta Launches 3D Avatars for Facebook, Instagram Users in India: How To Use
Here's a step-by-step guide to use Meta 3D Avatars update on Facebook and Instagram.
The tech giant, Meta, has officially rolled out 3D avatars to Instagram stories and direct messages. It has also launched updated avatars for the social media platforms Facebook and Messenger. It is important to note that the new avatars are more customisable, expressive, and easy to use.
The avatars have been there on Snapchat for a long time but the feature is new to Meta platforms. The users are excited and interested to know more about the 3D avatars feature.
One should note that the update has been implemented five months since Meta has rolled out 3D avatars for Instagram users in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Back in 2020, the 3D avatars first came on Facebook. The brand new update also includes new facial shapes and assistive devices for disabled people.
People with disabilities can use assistive devices such as cochlear implants and hearing aids for both ears in different colours. The stickers on Facebook, Instagram DMs and Messenger will also have these updates.
Social media users need to know the correct steps to create 3D avatars for Facebook and Instagram so that they can make use of the update correctly.
3D Avatars for Facebook: Steps To Create
Here are some steps that the people need to follow to create avatars for Facebook:
Update the Facebook app to the latest version
On the Facebook App, click on the three straight lines visible at the right bottom of your screen
The Main Menu will open on the screen once you tap on the three straight lines
Scroll down and click on See More
The Avatar option will be available, click on that and the app will help you create a personalised version of the avatar
3D Avatars on Instagram: Guide To Create
Let's take a look at a few simple steps that can help the users to create a 3D avatar on Instagram:
First, make sure that Instagram is updated to the latest version
Open your profile and go to the top-right corner
The option Settings will be available on your screen
Click on Settings and then go to Account
Scroll down and click on the option Avatar
Create your own 3D avatar by following the instructions stated on the page
