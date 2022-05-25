Meta Launches 3D Avatars for Facebook, Instagram Users in India: How To Use

The tech giant, Meta, has officially rolled out 3D avatars to Instagram stories and direct messages. It has also launched updated avatars for the social media platforms Facebook and Messenger. It is important to note that the new avatars are more customisable, expressive, and easy to use.

The avatars have been there on Snapchat for a long time but the feature is new to Meta platforms. The users are excited and interested to know more about the 3D avatars feature.

One should note that the update has been implemented five months since Meta has rolled out 3D avatars for Instagram users in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Back in 2020, the 3D avatars first came on Facebook. The brand new update also includes new facial shapes and assistive devices for disabled people.