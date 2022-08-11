WhatsApp's New Privacy Feature: Screenshot Option for View Once Messages Blocked
WhatsApp is about to launch a new feature that will restrict users to take screenshots of view once messages.
The Meta owned social media platform, WhatsApp never fails to impress its users, especially with its privacy features. This time WhatsApp has come up with a few more privacy features among which one of the feature restricts users from capturing screenshots of 'View Once Messages'.
Readers must know that the view once option allows users to send photos, videos, and other messages just once and after the recepient has read the message, it gets disappeared automatically. However, some users find the feature useless because they were still able to take screenshots of disappearing messages. Looks like WhatsApp took the criticism seriously and therefore they are about to add a new option to the view once messages that won't allow people to click screenshots of the messages before they disappear. The main reason behind this feature is to offer more privacy and security and also keep users hooked to the platform.
How To Use the WhatsApp's Screenshot Blocking Option for View Once Messages: Step Wise Guide
As mentioned above, very soon WhatsApp is going to introduce a screenshot blocking option for the users when they opt for view once message feature. Following are the steps that you should follow while sending the view once messages and enjoy the feature:
Update your WhatsApp and get the latest version.
Open the WhatsApp and select any of your contacts.
Open the chat and select any photo or video that you want to share with the recepient just once.
Once you select the video or photo, take a look at the view once option that is present just next to the caption bar.
Select the view once option and you will see an alert that marks the activation of the view once feature.
Hit the send button and you are done.
Now you do not need to worry because the recepient will not be able to click a screenshot.
