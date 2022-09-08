WhatsApp's 'Kept Messages' Option Allows Users To Retain Messages; Details Here

Meta-owned WhatsApp is testing a new feature called 'Kept Messages' that may allow users to save messages before they are deleted permanently. According to tech site WABetaInfo, 'kept messages' are simply disappearing messages but without an expiration time. While everyone can decide to retain a disappearing message in the conversation, regardless of its expiration time, they can also decide to unkeep it later, so the message gets an expiration time again: removing them from kept messages is useful when you don’t want the disappearing message to be kept in the chat.

This new feature is still under development and is for those users who want to keep all the WhatsApp messages permanently, without them disappearing after a certain amount of time.