WhatsApp Users Can Board Hyderabad Metro via In-App Option: How To Buy Tickets?

With WhatsApp having more users in India than in any other country, it’s no surprise why the instant messaging platform has regularly partnered with authorities at the state and central level to roll out in-app features.

From downloading COVID-19 vaccination certificates to accessing official documents and, most recently, making digital transactions using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), WhatsApp users in India have grown increasingly reliant on the app which is also looking to make inroads in the country’s burgeoning e-commerce sector.

In the same vein, those who take the metro in Hyderabad will now be able to book their tickets using WhatsApp. How to book tickets via the new mechanism? How many tickets can you book? What are the steps involved? Here’s what you need to know: