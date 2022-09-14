WhatsApp's New Privacy Feature 'Hide Online Status' To Launch Soon; Details Here
WhatsApp's New Privacy Feature 'Hide Online Status' is all set to be rolled out soon, here are the details.
The meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp never fails to engage its users and always comes up with new and interesting updates to keep the users hooked to it. This time again WhatsApp has come up with something unique that is likely to make users happy, especially those who want to keep their personal things private on the messaging app.
WhatsApp is all set to roll out its new privacy feature soon. The feature is called 'Hide Online Status'. This privacy feature is currently available to android beta users only. Currently, WhatsApp has already a hide online status option but that doesn't give you a choice to hide your status from specific people only unlike the the upcoming new privacy feature.
WhatsApp's New Privacy Feature 'Hide Online Status' will allow only those people to check your online status who will be able to see your last seen. So you have an option to show your last seen to only limited people and only those people can see your online status.
WhatsApp's New Privacy Feature 'Hide Online Status': How To Check the Feature?
Users who want to know whether they access the new WhatsApp privacy feature 'Hide Online Status' or not can can follow the below-mentioned steps:
Open Your WhatsApp application.
Go to the 'Settings' and click on the 'Account'.
Once you click on the 'Account', the first option will appear as 'Privacy'.
Click on the privacy option and you should be able to see an option as 'Last seen and online'. If you have this option that means the you can access the new privacy feature 'Hide Online Status'.
If the 'Last seen and online' option is not under your WhatsApp's privacy settings that means the new privacy feature 'Hide Online Status' is not acccessible on your WhatsApp yet.
