TecQ: JioFiber Substitutes, TRAI Tariffs Revised, JioMart & More

After changing the dynamics of the Indian telecom sector, Reliance is all set to take on Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart with its own online shopping platform. Multiple reports on Tuesday confirm the development, and we’ve even spotted a test site running the Jio Mart banner earlier this week.

The Jio Mart platform is most likely to make its countrywide launch in the coming months, but for now, the company will be offering its service in Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, and Thane, as mentioned over here.

