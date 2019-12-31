Reliance All Set to Rival Amazon & Flipkart With JioMart in India

The JioMart ecosystem is expected to make use of its existing payment services like JioMoney, and offer payments to merchants via the Jio point of sale (POS) terminals.

To make this happen, Jio has been acquiring startups that will offer the ammunition for JioMart to become operational, and it seems the company is almost ready to enter the online shopping battle with giants like Amazon and Flipkart in 2020.

But will Jio manage to repeat its success from the telecom sector and take its learnings into the highly competitive online retail space, that remains to be seen?