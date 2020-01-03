No JioFiber in Your Area? Try These Internet Providers Instead

Reliance announced the commercial launch of JioFiber in the country a few months back, claiming to offer high-speed internet at pocket-friendly prices.

But unlike its mobile business, the JioFiber rollout hasn’t moved at a quick pace, forcing people to wait for their connections to be set up.

In that case, it’s worth knowing that JioFiber isn’t the only available internet provider in the country, offering decent internet speeds without costing a bomb. Here’s a list of such companies who’re worth looking at.

(Note: We recommend you to browse through company websites to check if their service/plans are available in your regions.)