No JioFiber in Your Area? Try These Internet Providers Instead
Reliance announced the commercial launch of JioFiber in the country a few months back, claiming to offer high-speed internet at pocket-friendly prices.
But unlike its mobile business, the JioFiber rollout hasn’t moved at a quick pace, forcing people to wait for their connections to be set up.
In that case, it’s worth knowing that JioFiber isn’t the only available internet provider in the country, offering decent internet speeds without costing a bomb. Here’s a list of such companies who’re worth looking at.
(Note: We recommend you to browse through company websites to check if their service/plans are available in your regions.)
Excitel
Most of you might know about this company, but Excitel has been a decent bet in the Indian broadband sector.
It caters to fiber optics-based internet, with plans starting from Rs 500 per month, and you can avail speeds up to 300Mbps with the provider, which is not bad. What’s even more interesting is that Excitel doesn’t have any data usage limit or FUP and claims to have over 3 lakh users already.
Its service is available in regions like Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Bengaluru among others. They will charge you additionally for Wi-Fi router (if you don’t have one) and fiber modem.
Spectra
This is another broadband provider which has been around for a while, and has looked at changing its business model as per the trends.
Which is why Spectra now offers internet plans with speeds up to 1Gbps, and you have plans with lower speeds which start from Rs 799 per month. If you want a better deal, the company is letting you take three or six month plans, with lower monthly prices effectively.
Spectra has spread its wings across the country, and people in regions like Gurugram, Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai and Chennai among others can sign up for its service.
ACT Fibernet
Here’s another private entity offering its fiber-optics broadband service in different parts of the country. ACT Fibernet also manages to provide 1Gbps data speeds, but this is confined to the southern part of the country like Bengaluru and Chennai.
With ACT Fibernet, you get plans starting from Rs 749 per month, and you can get speed benefits ranging between 100Mbps, going up to 150Mbps.
The data usage limit or FUP speeds get capped between 512Kbps and 2Mbps, depending on which plan you opt for. The company has a slew of plans above Rs 999 that come with bundled access to content on Netflix.
Hathaway Broadband
This company has been there for years and is slowly losing touch with consumers owing to its ineffective customer support system. Even in 2020, Hathaway is offering you internet plans with speed as low as 5Mbps, and maxing out at 150Mbps.
You get these with plans starting from Rs 649 per month, and it also has monthly FUP limit on data usage, after which, the speeds are brought down to 2Mbps.
But because of its existence for many years, the company is able to operate in many parts of the country, as it is available in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Indore among others.
Airtel Xstream
Airtel is one of the biggest broadband provider in the country, lagging behind Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) in the second spot.
Which is why, it is widely available, and you get plans across all price segment, catering to wide array of features and benefits.
Airtel’s newly revamped Xstream service is available with plans starting from Rs 799 per month, and speeds available range up to 1Gbps.
However, if you go for plans above Rs 999, you get 12 month access to content on Amazon Prime Video, as well as 3 months of subscription with Netflix. If those aren’t your priorities, and you’re good with basic internet speeds, the entry level plan is a good fit.