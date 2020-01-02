ISRO’s NaVIC Chipset Will Soon Power Xiaomi Phones in India

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Chinese mobile manufacturer Xiaomi are in advanced stage of talks on provision of chipsets that can support NaVIC, the Indian version of Global Positioning System (GPS), an official said here on Wednesday.

The NavIC-friendly chipset, being manufactured by the US chip manufacturer Qualcomm, is designed to provide accurate position information service to users in India. The chipset powered on phone will offer support for region extending up to 1500 km from the country’s boundary, which is its primary service area, the ISRO has stated earlier.

"Qualcomm has announced that its chip is going to have NaVIC and they are releasing it. Now almost Xiaomi is in agreement to have it. Xiaomi may launch its mobile phones with NavIC chipsets," the ISRO official said.