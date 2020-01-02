TRAI Revises Tariff Plans, Get More Channels for Less Price Now

In a bid to protect consumer interests, TRAI on Wednesday made amendments to the new regulatory framework for cable and broadcasting services under which cable TV users will be able to access more channels at lower subscription price.

Significantly, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) capped at Rs. 160 the amount consumers will have to pay monthly for all free to air channels.

TRAI, in a statement, said it has decided that in case of multi-TV homes where more than one TV connection is working in the name of one person, it will charge a maximum of 40 per cent of declared Network Capacity Fee (NCF) for the second and additional TV connections.

After examining various provisions, TRAI has also reduced the maximum NCF charge to Rs 130 (excluding taxes) for 200 channels.