TecQ: COVID-19 Tracker App, Disney+ is Here, Zoom Hacks and More
TecQ is our weekly round-up of stories from the technology industry.
1. Indian Govt Launches ‘Aarogya Setu’ COVID-19 Mobile Tracker App
The Indian government has worked on a mobile app that will be used for tracking people who’re likely to have been infected with the COVID-19 virus.
Here's a first look at the Aarogya Setu mobile app which has been developed by the country’s government. The word ‘Aarogya’ means health and setu means bridge in Hindi. The app is now available for users on Google Play Store as well as Apple’s app store.
2. Disney+ Launches With Hotstar in India: What’s New With the App?
On 3 April 2020, Disney+ made its debut in India, which is now available through the Hotstar app. The revamped app is now available for both Android and iOS in the country. The app has three pricing plans, the basic on is free with access to cricket live streaming and TV serials.
The Hotstar VIP annual plan is priced at Rs 399 with access to select Disney+ content. And then there's the Rs 1,449 Premium one year plan with full access to Disney+ and Hotstar content.
3. After Privacy Issues, Video Call App Zoom Fights Malicious Clones
Security experts have discovered malicious versions of the popular video conferencing application Zoom which are targeting users working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amid serious privacy concerns surrounding the app, researchers at threat intelligence company Bitdefender have now detected and analysed versions of the app which look identical to the actual Zoom app but have been found to be trojanised versions.
4. Dating Apps During Lockdown: How Are People in India Swiping?
The lockdown phase globally and in India seems to be giving dating apps a new definition. It’s obvious that you cannot meet anyone through dating apps at this time but surprisingly people have still been swiping sporadically.
So why are they still using dating apps if there’s very little chance of them meeting someone outside of the digital space? Turns out, there are several reasons people are using there.
5. Gadgets & Tech That People Think Will Help Battle COVID-19
Startups and entrepreneurs around the globe are investing their resources and time in coming up with solutions to wage the battle against COVID-19. Governments and corporates have also initiated programs that allow grants to innovators who can come up with solutions to be adopted and implemented on the field.
The prime focus of these innovators has been to develop prototypes for ventilators, personal protection equipment, and masks. But, there are some who are thinking a bit differently as far as innovations are concerned.
