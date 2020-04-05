TecQ: COVID-19 Tracker App, Disney+ is Here, Zoom Hacks and More

The Indian government has worked on a mobile app that will be used for tracking people who’re likely to have been infected with the COVID-19 virus.

Here's a first look at the Aarogya Setu mobile app which has been developed by the country’s government. The word ‘Aarogya’ means health and setu means bridge in Hindi. The app is now available for users on Google Play Store as well as Apple’s app store.

