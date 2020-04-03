After Privacy Issues, Video Call App Zoom Fights Malicious Clones

Security experts have discovered malicious versions of the popular video conferencing application Zoom which are targeting users working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amid serious privacy concerns surrounding the app, researchers at threat intelligence company Bitdefender have now detected and analysed versions of the app which look identical to the actual Zoom app but have been found to be trojanised versions.

As a trojanised app, it aims to fool users by appearing to be legitimate but attempts to gain access to a user’s system by loading malicious software into the system to steal, copy, delete or modify data in it.

The tainted versions have emerged at a time when the app’s popularity has soared amid work from home. Zoom on Wednesday, 1 April, announced in a blog post that it reached more than 200 million daily meeting participants on its platform, up from 10 million in December 2019.