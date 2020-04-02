Gadgets & Tech That People Think Will Help Battle COVID-19
Startups and entrepreneurs around the globe are investing their resources and time in coming up with solutions to wage the battle against COVID-19.
Governments and corporates have also initiated programs that allow grants to innovators who can come up with solutions to be adopted and implemented on the field.
The prime focus of these innovators has been to develop prototypes for ventilators, personal protection equipment, and masks. But, there are some who are thinking a bit differently as far as innovations are concerned.
So, here’s a list of some gadgets and technology that people have developed which they feel can help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Anti-Coronavirus Coating
Researchers at the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) claimed to have developed a spray-on anti-microbial coating which when applied to surfaces like plastic or textile could likely kill several kinds of viruses, possibly including the deadly coronavirus.
As per the research papers accepted by the journal ACS Applied Materials and Interfaces, the coating has been found to eliminate the influenza virus as well as resistant pathogenic bacteria and fungi.
The coronavirus, like influenza, is also an enveloped virus which is why it is believed that this solution might also work against it.
The Hygienehook
Steve Brooks, owner of DBB Ltd, a company that manufactures office furniture in London has developed something called Hygienehook.
The primary reason to develop this hook is to make sure that you don’t touch surfaces like door handles, cupboard drawers, and refrigerator door handles. You can use the hook to latch onto the handles and open these doors avoiding contact with any surfaces. You can even use it to push buttons.
It is small enough to fit into your pockets and made from non-porous material which makes it easy to clean.
The design was put into production quickly and was on sale in a week’s time. The company is selling four different models of the so-called Hygienehook at under 15 pounds (Rs 1,418 approx.) per piece.
The ‘Immutouch’ Wrist Band
Startups are discovering innovative ways to retool their technology in this time of crisis. One such startup in Seattle, Washington by the name ‘Slightly Robot’ has developed a wristband called ‘Immutouch’ that alerts you by vibrating when your hand gets close to your face.
Since the chances of you being infected by the coronavirus are higher if you touch your face with infected hands, this can be a good gizmo to have.
Research suggests that a person touches their face about 23 times in an hour. The wristband has been developed to reduce the compulsive skin-touching, nail-biting, and hair-pulling.
Other Innovations
According to a Reuters report, a Romanian robotics company has found a solution to help nurses in the hospital to save time logging data of COVID-19 test results and make the whole process AI-based. Hopefully, this solution will be replicated in other hospitals.
Also, a US-based AI company that is into making gun detection systems for casinos and schools has re-deployed its AI solutions to be deployed in measuring the temperature of a person’s forehead sending out alerts if a fever is detected.
Such technologies can be used in airports, schools, hospitals, and offices.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
